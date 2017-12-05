Anglesey sailor receives national award from HRH The Princess Royal

ANGLESEY sailor Stephen Norris was presented with a national award by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.

The Red Wharf Bay sailor has been honorary secretary for 23 years, club commodore for two years, qualified race officer and junior dinghy instructor, after learning to sail on holidays in North Wales and then moving to the area.

Norris was one of 58 awards presented in recognition of boating’s most dedicated volunteers and the pioneering Project Scaramouche, in the RYA Volunteer Award ceremony held at One Great George Street, Westminster, London,

Before the awards presentation, RYA CEO Sarah Treseder, presented Her Royal Highness with a pair of marine binoculars on behalf of the RYA’s members to mark her 30 years as President.

Alistair Dickson, RYA director of sport development, said: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of our sport. Today has been an excellent opportunity to celebrate the fantastic work our volunteers do to support boating activity in all forms throughout the UK.

“All of the stories behind these special people have been truly inspiring to hear and it’s really an honour to be able to say thank you and celebrate their amazing achievements.”