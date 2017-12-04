READ: The Kon-X Anglesey League teams results from the weekend

The Kon-X Anglesey teams were in action in various competitions on Saturday afternoon and as per usual, there were plenty of goals scored.

In the Lucas Oil Cup qualifying round, Llandegfan fell to an 11-1 loss at the hands of a dominant Valley Athletic side.

Despite taking the lead early on thanks to a goal from debutant John Owen and enjoying a decent first half, the home side went into half time 3-1 down. In the second half, Llandeg’s lack of substitutions saw tired legs come into play and a dominant display from Valley saw them score eight more goals.

Goals for the away side were scored by Mike Williams (5), Konner Druce (3) and a goal each from Justin Williams, Jordie Lees and a penalty from Mark Boulding.

Caergybi took on Pentraeth Reserves in the Bwlch Car Boot Trophy and came away with an impressive 10-2 victory.

Goals for the home side came from Glenn North, who hit four, Jack Roberts who hit a hat-trick, Liam Williams who scored a brace and Kurt Harris scored the other. John Morton struck twice for Pentraeth.

In the Kon-X Anglesey League, Arriva Bangor claimed their first league win of the season, beating Llangoed & District Reserves 5-3 in an unusual 5.30pm kick off.

Scott Hughes and Daniel Jones hit a brace each as Jason Scott notched the other. Tom Verberg, Cameron Slater and Phil Owen scored for Llangoed, who will no doubt be disappointed by the result, as Arriva move off the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere in the league, Bodorgan fought out a close contest with Bryngwran Bulls, but were defeated 3-2 in the end at Cae Cob. Goals for the home side came courtesy of Danny Connelly and an own goal, however goals for the Bulls from Arwyn Williams, Iolo Jones and the prolific James Ryan, were enough to give the visitors all three points in this one.

Next Saturday, the teams will be in action in the prestigious North Wales Coast Football Association Junior Cup. Fixtures are as follows:

Arriva Bangor v Rhuddlan Town

Llandudno Athletic v Caergybi

Mynydd Tigers v Llanystumdwy

Nefyn United v Bryngwran Bulls

Valley Athletic v Hope Wanderers.

Meanwhile Llandegfan will take on Bodorgan in the Kon-X Anglesey League.

PICTURE: Caergybi FC squad photo 2017/18.