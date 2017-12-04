Bangor City men's no match for league leading Sandbach

BANGOR City Men’s barren away run continued on Saturday with a heavy 9-1 defeat at NWHL Division Five title-chasers Sandbach.

With one player held up in M6 traffic and missing the first 10 minutes, City began the match with nine men and were under the cosh from the opening whistle. The Blues held out well for 8 minutes, before Sandbach duly opened the scoring.

The slick hosts then added two further goals in quick succession. Bangor pulled one back on 16 minutes when Jack Brookes beat three men on a trademark lung-busting run before squaring the ball to Harri Evans, who slammed home.

The visitors’ optimism was short-lived however as the home side continued to ruthlessly exploit their extra man. Despite some brilliant stops from goalkeeper Tudur Trenholme and countless blocks from the defence, Sandbach managed to add a further three goals before half time. City improved in the second half, with Ash Hardaker going closest to a second with a drag flick. But Sandbach remained firmly in charge and netted three further goals in the last 15 minutes, to compound a tough afternoon for the Blues.

Next Saturday sees Bangor welcome Timperley 4ths to the Brailsford Centre 3G for the last league game of 2017, pushback 2.15pm.

The club are always looking for players for the mens and womens teams, and welcome anyone - from absolute beginners to experienced players - to join the club’s training sessions.

The sessions are at 8pm on Tuesday evenings, at the Brailsford Centre 3G pitch (old Maes Glas), in Bangor. For more information contact club secretary Rhian Culley on 07923 369859, or visit the Bangor City Hockey Club page on Facebook.