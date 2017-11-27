Round-up of Rowlands Tree Services Elias Cup results

The terrible weather on Anglesey didn’t put a stop to all the football action this weekend, as two goal-filled Elias Cup fixtures were played out.

On Saturday afternoon, Llandegfan faced Arriva Bangor for the second time in a week and Valley Athletic hosted Bryngwran Bulls.

Despite a much improved performance from Llandegfan this time around, they fell to a 5-1 loss.

Winger Ryan Hughes netted for Llandeg, but a hat-trick from the talented Scott Hughes and goals from Liam Roberts and Ben Hulse were enough to see Arriva through into the next round of the Cup.

Elsewhere, Bryngwran Bulls also progressed to the next round with a fine 4-1 win at Valley Athletic.

In-form forward Jamie Ryan hit a hat-trick and team mate Dale Jones added the other. Valley’s Marc Wilson hit a consolation goal for them.

Bodorgan’s match against Pentraeth Reserves and Mynydd Tigers’ fixture against Caergybi were postponed due to waterlogged pitches and will be re-arranged for another date.

PICTURE by Wynne Evans shows Valley Athletic (Black and Red) taking on Bryngwran Bulls (Yellow).