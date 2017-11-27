Bangor City Hockey men suffer Deeside Ramblers defeat

BANGOR City Men’s Hockey team suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Deeside Ramblers 5s on Saturday.

The Blues got off to the best possible start when teenager Harry Collins-Jones gave them the lead with his first ever goal for the club.

The visitors soon came into the match though and levelled on 18 minutes. Deeside continued in the ascendancy and nudged themselves ahead with a second on 27 minutes.

City tried to come back into it in the second half, but it was Ramblers who netted the next goal on 51 minutes to seal all three points.

Next Saturday sees Bangor travel to third placed Sandbach aiming to end a run of three defeats, pushback 12pm.