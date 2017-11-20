Round-up of Bwlch Car Boot Trophy results

The Bwlch Car Boot Trophy returned this weekend, with eight of the Kon-X Anglesey League teams in action on Saturday afternoon.

The second fixtures of the group staged tournament saw all four matches kick off at 2pm and there were goals aplenty.

Scott Hughes was the hero for Arriva Bangor in Group A as he hit five goals in a 10-1 win over Llandegfan. The tie was played on the tough Beach Road pitch and Hughes’ tally alongside goals from Adrian Roberts, Michael Robert Mountford, Ben Hulse and a brace from Kieran Davies gave the hosts an impressive win. Dale Rowlands scored a consolation goals for Llandegfan, who never gave up despite the scoreline.

In the other fixture in Group A, Bryngwran Bulls beat league leaders Mynydd Tigers 2-1 in a hard fought battle. Mynydd’s Herbie Hofsteede volleyed them in front before Andrew Bailey scored for the Bulls. Dylan Jones clinched the win in the final moments of the match for the Bulls.

In Group B, Bodorgan continued their resurrection with a fine 5-2 win over Llangoed & District Reserves. The prolific Luke Allaway added another two to his tally for the season and Danny Connelly also added two before an own goal completed the rout. Llangoed’s goals had come courtesy of Arwyn Morris and Justin Williams.

In the final fixture of the afternoon, a dominant Caergybi side ran out 5-1 winners against Valley Athletic. Gary Jo Owen continued his rich vein of form for the home side as he bagged four goals and club captain Dewi Thomas added the other. Valley’s goal came courtesy of an own goal as they were outclassed on the day.

Next week, the Kon-X Anglesey League teams will be in action in the first round of the Rowlands Tree Services Elias Cup, so be sure to go out and support your local team on Saturday afternoon.

PICTURE by Wynne Evans.