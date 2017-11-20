Late penalty gives Menai Bridge win over Flint

MENAI Bridge continued their fine recent run of results with a hard-fought 23-20 win over Flint.

The WRU National League Division Two North side opened the scoring early on when Dion McGrath fired over a penalty, but the away side replied quickly after a period of prolonged pressure enabled Damie Gross to despatch a free-kick of his own.

This provoked a positive response from the hosts, with Darren Jones breaking clear to score a sensational individual try to regain the advantage, which was easily converted by McGrath.

Another strong spell from the visitors saw them level matters once again when Ryan Tyrone crossed the white wash, with Goss firing over the extras.

Bridge went into the break with a narrow cushion thanks to another McGrath penalty shortly before the break, but the impressive Goss answered back after the interval with his second three points of the afternoon.

Back came the home side and they managed to touch down midway through the half when Pat Roberts went over after good work from Vaughn Francis. McGrath adding the conversion.

The battling Flint side regrouped yet again and pulled level almost immediately courtesy of a try from standout performer Andrew Hewitt, with Goss adding the extras, but it was left to scrum half Darren Jones to seal the tie with a late penalty following a pulsating clash.