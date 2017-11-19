Holyhead Hotspur grind out win over Flint Town United

HOLYHEAD Hotspur geared up for their crunch Huws Gray Alliance clash at Rhyl with a 2-1 success over Flint Town United.

The Holy Islanders turned in another gritty performance on home soil to emerge as victors, and the seventh-placed side face a stern test of their credentials against the Lilywhites on Saturday (2.30pm), who have finally hit their stride under interim boss Mark Connolly after a poor start.

Despite the eventual result it was a lacklustre start to the game from Campbell Harrison’s side, but crucially the Silkmen were unable to convert any of the chances that came their way in a first half they dominated throughout.

They were made to pay for their inefficiency in-front of goal on 40 minutes when the home side were awarded a penalty, which Kenleigh Owen duly converted to give them the advantage against the run of play.

After the break saw Spurs come out with a renewed sense of purpose and they doubled their tally on 80 minutes when substitute Ryan Taylor made an instant impact with a neat finish following a dominant spell of possession.

A nervy ending was assured on 83 minutes when United pulled one back through Chris Bundry, and although they had to withstand heavy pressure in the closing stages the hosts managed to hold on for their sixth win in 11 league outings.

Saturday’s trip to the Corbett Sports Stadium promises to be another challenging afternoon against a Rhyl side that find themselves in fifth spot after dropping just two points under Connolly, who took over from former boss Niall McGuinness who resigned following their JD Welsh Cup loss at Llandudno Albion.