Gwynedd League: Llangoed advance in Meditel Cup after extra-time Beaumaris Town triumph

LLANGOED reached the Gwynedd Meditel Cup third round after a thrilling 5-2 extra-time victory over Beaumaris Town.

A cagey opening was turned on its head when David Thomas put the home side in-front on 46 minutes, only for Town to take the lead thanks to a pair of quick-fire strikes from Dion Williams and Robbie Jones on 56 and 58 respectively.

Martin Byast sent the game into an additional 30 minutes with a well-taken effort on 66, and further goals from Thomas, Thomas Verburg and Shaun Morris booked their place in the hat.

Gwalchmai achieved first round success with a 2-1 triumph over Nefyn United thanks to a stoppage time strike from Paul Evans, and Waunfawr also reached the second stage with a 3-2 win at Talysarn Celts.

A brace from Rhys Jones was not enough to aid the home side in their progression attempts, with Tomos Owen, Ioan Gwynedd and Dylan Hughes all finding the target for the away side in what was a superb second half display.