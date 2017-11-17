Romania Under 21's manager makes bold claims following visit to Bangor

Romania Under-21 manager Daniel Isaila has made some extraordinary claims, following his side’s 0-0 draw with Wales at Bangor City’s stadium last week.

Isaila has criticised the facilities and conditions that his team experienced in north Wales during their match on Tuesday, November 14.

He stated that his team were “made to train in a swamp” and that food was not provided for them.

He also claimed that dirty rubbish bins were given instead of barrels of ice for recovery.

His accusations came as a result of the tension which followed the match that saw two of his players sent off.

Talking to Romanian sports television channel Digi Sport, Isaila said “They (Bangor City) were meant to wait for us with sandwiches on our arrival from the airport, they did not do that.

“They told us they couldn’t. We had to waste an hour in a fast food restaurant to feed our boys.

“The bit about the training field was the icing on the cake. We had to train in a swamp. We asked for some barrels of ice for recovery, as it happens everywhere, and instead we were given some dirty rubbish bins.

“It’s beyond imagination! I could not believe my eyes when I saw it happening.

“We had to leave the field all dirty and go back like this from the stadium to the hotel, for 30 minutes.”

During the hot-headed match, Romanian player Razvan Marin was shown a second yellow card after 72 minutes for simulation and George Puscas saw red for an elbow on Wales’ midfielder Jack Evans.

Isaila has claimed that the way his players were treated contributed to their ill-discipline on the pitch in the Group 8 European Championship match.

“When we were having food there were all sorts of problems.” he continued.

“Our doctor had to persuade them and speak to them all the time to make sure we have everything we need in terms of food.”

He also blamed the facilities at the stadium for having an effect on the result.

“The floodlights were also really poor. All these things led to creating a sort of a tension and the boys lost their temper.” he concluded.

