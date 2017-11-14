Wales under 21's held to frustrating 0-0 draw by nine-man Romania

Wales under 21’s were held to a 0-0 drawn against their feisty Romanian counterparts who went down to nine men during the match in Bangor tonight.

Despite being the better side for most of the 2019 European Championship qualifier match at the VSM Bangor City stadium, Robert Page’s men couldn’t capitalise on the mistakes made by the visitors.

The young dragons saw their star man, Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, go close on a number of occasions. His best opportunity came early on in the second half, when a cross whipped in fell to his feet just five yards out but he failed to control the ball and convert.

Romania had their chances too, but they were also wasteful and were limited to taking shots from outside the box.

It was their fiery tempers that caught the crowd and indeed the referees attention however.

Four Romania players were given yellow cards and two were eventually sent off as the atmosphere of the match began to become tense and decisions went against them.

On 71 mins, the visitors were down to ten men as Razvan Marin received a second yellow card for simulation.

Then, Just nine minutes later the Romanians were down to nine as striker George Puscas, who plays in Italy’s Serie A league, was sent off for elbowing Jack Evans.

Wales failed to take advantage of Romania’s lack of discipline however and the two sides were eventually forced to share a point.

The result leaves Wales under 21’s in fourth spot in group 8, level on seven points with Portugal and Switzerland and five points behind Romania, who are leading the group as it stands.

If you had offered Robert Page and his squad the chance of taking a point off the group leaders before the match I’m sure that they would have more than settled for it.

However, they will be left wondering what could have been against the nine men and will leave Bangor with a sense of frustration.

PICTURE by Richard Birch.