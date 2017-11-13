Round-up of this weekend's Kon-X Anglesey League/Dargie Cup action

The Kon-X Anglesey League action continued this weekend and there were very few surprises in terms of the scorelines.

Bryngwran Bulls made light work of Bodorgan with a 4-1 victory. Club captain Andrew Bailey grabbed himself a hat-trick and Dylan Jones added the other as the Bulls continued their fine form. Luke Allaway scored for the away side, following up his four goal tally from last weekend.

Llandegfan’s winless streak continued as they lost 7-2 at home to Pentraeth Reserves. Jack Diamond was the hat-trick hero for the visitors, as Jon Morton, Tom Adamek, Robert Williams and Marc Jones completed the rout. A stronger second half from the home side saw them grab two goals courtesy of winger Sion Thomas.

Elsewhere, some of the other Kon-X Anglesey League teams were involved in Lucas Oil Dargie Cup fixtures.

Arriva Bangor fell to another 4-0 defeat to a strong Caergybi side, having lost to the same scoreline against them last weekend. The goals came from the prolific Gary Jo Owen (2), Luke Mckittrick and Kurt Harris.

Valley Athletic bounced back to form with a 5-1 win over Llangoed & District Reserves. The home side’s goals were scored by Barry Roberts (2), Justin Williams, Barry Haige and Mark Hamberling. Llangoed’s Robin Morris found the back of the net, but it was an afternoon to forget for them in the end.

Next week, the clubs will be involved in Bwlch Car Boot Cup action.

In Group A, Bryngwran Bulls face Mynydd Tigers at home, whilst Llandegfan will make the short trip to Bangor to face Arriva.

In Group B, Caergybi will be facing Valley Athletic, whilst the league’s two reserves sides, Pentraeth and Llangoed & District will also face=off against one another.

