Last gasp Llangefni secure dramatic Bro Ffestiniog success

LLANGEFNI maintain their WRU National League Division One North top six spot with a dramatic 25-24 success over Bro Ffestiniog.

Cefni took an early lead when some forceful running led to a penalty from the boot of Rhys Hughes, but the visitors hit back instantly and took the lead when Tom James dived over in the corner, and things got even better for Bro soon after when they extended their advantage thanks to another well-worked score from Aaron Roberts.

The away side kept plugging away and another rampant passage of play resulted in James going over for his second try of the afternoon, with Gareth Davies firing over the extras.

This finally woke up the hosts and they found a route back into the game when Rich Foulkes crossed the white wash and Hughes notched the conversion, and the same player reduced the arrears further by despatching another penalty in fine style.

Despite their improved play another mistake before the interval resulted in Bro securing their fourth try through Dylan Jones,

After the break saw the resolute away rearguard finally relent after Aled Jones found Ieuan Evans for an easy touch down, and their gained an unlikely victory in stoppage time when Gethin Andrews went over to pull them within two, and Hughes nailed a tricky final kick to seal the triumph.