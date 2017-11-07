Improving Bangor up to fifth after Llangollen triumph

IMPROVING Bangor moved up to fifth in the WRU National League Division Two North standings with a highly impressive 32-25 victory at Llangollen.

New signing Jonny Pym made an instant impression for the visitors, and rounded off a sensational individual performance with a pair of tries to show for his efforts.

The rampant Citizens produced a stunning attacking display that resulted in further tries from Stefan Owen and Tom Yardley, while Dyfed Roberts also crossed the white wash at a crucial stage of the contest.

Former Rydal Penrhos and RGC Academy prospect Nick Dundee also contributed significantly to the triumph, firing over three penalties and two conversions to complete the scoring.

The result leaves Bangor 11 points behind runaway leaders Denbigh ahead of their crunch clash with rivals Rhyl and District on Saturday.

There was no such luck for Bangor Youth, who were thrashed 45-5 at home to Caernarfon.