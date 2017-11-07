Gwynedd League: Asa Thomas fires third treble in three weeks for Holyhead Town in cup success

ASA Thomas was in devastating form for Holyhead Town as they advance to the Tarian Goffa Bob Owen second round with a 6-1 rout at Gwalchmai.

The prolific striker netted his third hat-trick in as many games to play a significant role in their success, with Jordie Murphy (2) and Shaun Murphy completing the rout.

Also through to the next stage are Bontnewydd, who had two goals in the final five minutes from Ian Pleming and Morgan Roberts to thank for a 3-2 triumph over Llanystumdwy, while Andy Clarke netted twice in Menai Bridge’s thrilling 4-3 cup success at Talysarn Celts.

In second round action, Nefyn United used home soil to their advantage to secure a 3-2 victory over Llanllyfni.

Michael Williams opened the scoring for the home side on 26 minutes, but Llan struck back and went ahead thanks to an impressive effort from Luke Jones and a Jac Davies own goal on 42.

This provoked a strong response from United and they were level immediately after the restart when Gethin Trenholme found the new a minute before the break, and the tie was settled on 70 when Williams notched his second of the tie from the penalty spot.