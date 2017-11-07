Caernarfon Town promote assistant Sean Eardley to role of manager

CAERNARFON Town have promoted assistant coach Sean Eardley to the role of manager.

The Canaries moved swiftly to replace the Iwan Williams after he departed for JD Welsh Premier League side Llandudno, and the new appointment takes charge for the first time in their crunch clash atop the Huws Gray Alliance on Saturday when the league leaders travel to Airbus Broughton (2.30pm).

A club statement, said: “We are delighted to announce that Sean Eardley has been appointed as our first team manager with immediate effect. Sean, who is a highly respected coach in the North Wales area, joined us last summer as assistant manager and takes over the hot seat.

“We are thrilled to have secured our first choice for the role and look forward to working with Sean and his management team as we strive to take the club forward.”

Eardley has assembled his backroom staff very quickly by naming Richard Davies as his assistant, with Mike Innes also now part of the management structure at The Oval.

He said: “I am thrilled and buzzing for the challenge ahead. Been a difficult 48 hours phone has been red hot but really looking forward to the challenge.

“The opportunity has come out of the blue and I wish Iwan all the best, he was a massive part in getting me over here but the club are in a really good position at the top of the league going into a game against Airbus and Holywell which isn’t an easy task to start with but wit’s why you get involved.

“We will get the boys firing and we are full of confidence ahead of a gem with a lot riding on it.

“The system we play has given us success and the lads have bought into it, they are keyed in and it is a great set of lads to be around, it’s a really good dressing room and we are open and honest as a group which I think is key.

“I am in the hot seat now and the fans have been different class since I have come in, thankfully I am staying on and I owe them a lot of gratitude.”