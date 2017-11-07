Caernarfon down struggling Dolgellau

CAERNARFON picked up a morale boosting win thanks to a 38-32 triumph over rivals Dolgellau.

After challenging for the crown last term, the Cofis have found things much harder this time around due to the emergence of a number of improved sides in the WRU National League Division One North, and this was just the third time they had tasted victory in eight contests this season.

They were made to work hard for their success by a resolute visiting side, who have showed so far during the campaign that they belong in the top flight having achieved promotion following a memorable campaign last season.

However, with just one win from seven they are now staring at a possible relegation battle and are second-from-bottom ahead of only Colwyn Bay, and they will be hoping for better fortune in their home clash with Llandudno on Saturday.

The Cofis travel to Bethesda hoping to continue their resurgence.