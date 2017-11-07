Bangor City get one over on old boss Nev Powell with victory over Aberystwyth Town

BANGOR City got one over on former boss Nev Powell with a dramatic 3-2 win over JD Welsh Premier League rivals Aberystwyth Town.

Things began in disastrous fashion for the home side when they fell behind after just four minutes when Declan Walker steered home from a corner.

This joy proved to be short lived as the Citizens struck back on nine minutes when Steven Hewitt fired home from close range to level proceedings.

Dean Rittenberg, Hewitt and Brayden Shaw all went close soon after, while at the other end a John Owen cross narrowly evaded Luke Borelli on the half hour mark.

The impressive Hewitt was unfortunate not to give the home side the advantage with a pair of efforts that fell narrowly wide, and Matt Hall had to be at his best to deny Aber standout Jonny Spittle on 43 minutes.

After the break saw Powell’s men grab the advantage once again when Borelli was left unmarked at the far post on 50 minutes, and the forward comfortably slotted past Hall to put Town in the ascendancy.

Chances came and went for the hosts through skipper Damian Allen and Luke Wall after a spell of dominant possession, but the latter did manage to get himself a debut goal on 73 minutes thanks to a stunning volley on 73 minutes to get City back on level terms.

With momentum now firmly with the home side, they took full advantage of this and went ahead for the first time on 79 minutes when the in-form Rittenberg conjured up another superb finish which gave Chris Mullock no chance.

The away side had an effort hacked off the line on 83 minutes as they looked to claim a share of the spoils, and although James Demetriou missed a good opportunity to seal the victory at the death Kevin Nicholson’s men held on for their second win in four days.