Bethesda Rugby Club youngster Lynch has weekend to remember

A BETHESDA Rugby Club youngster has enoyed another weekend to remember with regional and national accolades.

Josh Lynch achieved Rugby and Weightlifting success over a two-day period, with the 13-year-old turning in another superb display at the Welsh Age Grade Championships in Bangor on Saturday, October 28, where he was competing in the 69kg category for the first time.

Despite the step up in weight class, the sports scholar further demonstrated his immense potential by achieving 75kg snatch, 95kg clean and jerk with a total of 170kg to take the title and add three more Welsh records to his name.

This means the Rydal Penrhos School pupil now holds an astonishing 15 national junior records and he has been tipped for future Olympic honours by coach Harry Misangyi.

The feat was made even more remarkable as the night prior to the competition Josh was named as captain for the RGC West U15 side despite being one of the youngest eligible players for the squad.

The talented back, who is also part of the Sale Sharks Player Development programme, led his side to victories over RGC East and South thanks to a pair of superb performances.