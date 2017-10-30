Nantporth renamed as Bangor City secure sponsorship deal

BANGOR City have announced that their Nantporth Stadium will be renamed as part of a new sponsorship deal.

Vaughan Sports Management, the club’s principal shirt sponsor for the past two seasons, will become the main title sponsor of the Stadium and will also be revealing details of sponsorship of the club’s successful Academy set-up shortly.

The JD Welsh Premier League fixture against Aberystwyth Town on Tuesday, November 7, will be the first match to be played under the Stadium’s new guise as the VSM Bangor City Football Club Stadium.

With covered seating for over 1,180 spectators, City’s home since 2012 has already established itself as a prime location for representative matches including FAW Welsh Cup Finals and International matches.

The VSM Bangor City Football Club Stadium will host two prestigious Wales UEFA Under-21 Championship Qualifying matches this November with Bosnia-Herzegovina (Friday, November 10) and Romania (Tuesday, November 14) the visitors (both 6pm).