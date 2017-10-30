Bangor run riot to secure Welshpool success

BANGOR turned in one of their best attacking displays of the season to come away with a 74-0 shutout win over Welshpool.

The WRU National League Division Two North side overwhelmed their mid-Wales opponents from the outset, and they took the lead early on when Gruff John barged over, and swiftly followed this up with another score following a fine kick from Nick Dundee.

A rampant Bangor side did not have to wait long for another try as forward Andrew Curbi touched down from close range, and Karl Roberts also crossed the white wash to extend their advantage further.

The impressive Dundee was next to go over following a sensational individual run, and this pattern of play continued after the restart when George Redwood and Anthony Kirkham touched down in quick succession.

Winger Gethin Jones added another try flying down the touchline, and this was followed by full back Cameron Owen conjuring some magic to go over in the corner.

There was still time for even more success for the home side, with Tudor scoring two more tries to take his tally to four for the afternoon, and Owen notched his brace to complete the rout which also saw former RGC Academy prospect Dundee firing over seven conversions.