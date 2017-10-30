Bangor City boss Nicholson bemoans lack of conviction in Cefn Druids reverse

BANGOR City boss Kevin Nicholson was left rueing a lack of conviction as his side fell to a shock 1-0 home reverse to Cefn Druids.

The one-time JD Welsh Premier League leaders have endured a difficult run in recent weeks and they were undone by the in-form Ancients, and the Citizens boss has challenged his side to get back to winning ways this Saturday in their trip to Newtown (2.30pm).

Nicholson said: “I am extremely disappointed. After our recent run we felt that we did everything in training to get back to winning ways and we haven’t managed to do that.

“We started brightly for about ten minutes, we played some good football and got in good positions and their goal came against the run of play. There was a question mark on the decision not to give a free-kick in the lead-up to the goal and it knocked us for about 20 minutes afterwards.

“We had a chat at half-time and put a lot of effort in to get back into the game, but we lacked the quality and desire that was required. Our approach play was good but we didn’t have the conviction and will to win that they had.”

A tense Friday evening affair was settled on 15 minutes when Alec Mudimu headed home following a free-kick, and although the home side dominated proceedings thereafter they were unable to find a leveller and suffered their fifth defeat in 11 league contests.

Next up for the fifth placed side is a trip to Newtown, who come into the game on the back of a 2-1 reverse at managerless Llandudno.

“It’s a huge game now against Newtown, we don’t want to lose games and after such a positive start to do what we have done is criminal really,” added Nicholson.

“This defeat is going to take a bit of time to get over, but we have got to move on and focus on getting three points.”