Menai Bridge remain fourth after Rhosllanechrugog success

MENAI Bridge continued their impressive recent run of WRU National League Division Three North results with a 27-7 victory over Rhosllanechrugog.

A minute’s silence was held before the kick off in memory of Alan ‘Lwi’ Lewis, referee and stalwart of North Wales rugby, and despite the atrocious conditions both Bridge and Rhos fought hard against the elements throughout.

The home side had to withstand early pressure, but they managed to score first when winger Tom Spence touched down after a sweeping team move.

Rhos continued to probe and they got back into the game courtesy of a penalty try soon after, but livewire flanker Chris Roberts crashed over from close quarters to give Bridge a narrow advantage at the interval.

Another well-worked try followed immediately after the restart, and standout number eight Sam Williams barged over from five metres out to secure a valuable bonus point.

The final try for Bridge was scored by Lewis Harrison who shredded the visiting defence with a thundering run, before diving over to complete the scoring, and the result leaves them in fourth spot as they travel to Machynlleth on Saturday.