Bangor punished by ruthless Denbigh

BANGOR City Men’s season of contrasting fortunes continued on Saturday with a 4-0 defeat at NWHL Division Five opponents Denbigh.

Despite two winning both home matches to date, City’s struggles on the road once again came to the fore despite a performane full of heart from a makeshift eleven.

The home side dominated the first half and had City pinned in their own half, but some defensive heroics from Andrzej Griffiths and Harri Evans, as well as some brilliant saves from keeper Keith Proudlove kept Denbigh at bay.

City held out for around 30 minutes before Denbigh eventually opened the scores following a string of short corners.

Shortly after, Matt Rogers forced a save from the home keeper after Ian Wright found him in the box, but that was as close as Bangor came all afternoon.

The second half saw City pose more of a threat as they stretched the game, with teenagers Harry Jones and Gwion Jones both prominent.

However, the hosts remained in control and despite countless more stops from Proudlove and several desperate blocks and last ditch tackles, they found the net on three further occasions to round off a well-deserved win.

Bangor return to the Brailsford Centre 3G on Satutday as they host Llandudno in another north Wales derby, pushback 2.15pm.