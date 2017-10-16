Late Gibbs effort rescues point for Caernarfon Town at Guilsfield

A LATE strike from Jay Gibbs was enough to give Caernarfon Town a creditable 2-2 draw at Guilsfield.

The Huws Gray Alliance promotion hopefuls relinquished top spot following the stalemate but managed to keep their recent run of positive results going, and the Canaries face another stern test of their credentials this Saturday when they travel to Porthmadog in the Huws Gray Cup (2.30pm).

The Cofis started the game in impressive fashion with the dangerous trio of Darren Thomas, Jamie Breese and Danny Brookwell all going close early on, with defender Clive Williams also spurning a good chance during a dominant spell.

Gradually the hosts began to impose themselves on proceedings and a Jake Cook strike was well saved by Alex Ramsay, but the deadlock was finally broken on 26 minutes when gifted playmaker Gibbs’ deflected free-kick found the net after Brookwell had been felled on the edge of the box.

This provoked a strong response from the home side and they almost levelled through efforts from Chris Cathrall, Cook and Asa Hamilton, who all found Ramsay in inspired form throughout the first period.

After the interval saw the Guils’ firmly establish themselves in the contest and they restored parity to the scoreline on 66 minutes when the lively Hamilton fired a close-range effort into the net, and things got even better for the striker on 68 when he notched his second of the afternoon with another confident finish.

Hamilton was denied a hat-trick shortly after the restart when Ramsay produced another moment of brilliance, but the introduction of tireless midfielder Kevin Lloyd stifled their momentum and the equaliser came when Gibbs headed home from close range after neat build-up play from Thomas and Nathan Craig.