Bro Ffestiniog suffer shock Colwyn Bay loss

BRO Ffestiniog were upset by Colwyn Bay 30-19 as the former basement dwellers picked up their first WRU National League Division One North victory of the season.

Both fly-halves missed a penalty kick each during the first quarter due to the swirling wind but on 25 minutes wing Connah Harding slotted over after Bro were penalised for holding on.

A turnover on the half way by Bay’s flanker Lloyd Jones, who was outstanding throughout, started off an attack for his half-back pairing of Arthur Astbury and Mike Harrison with the latter crossing over for an unconverted try.

This was swiftly followed by a score in reply for the visitors when skipper Tom James burst across the white wash immediately following the restart,

The hosts soon extended the lead after the break after full-back Dan Parry rounded off a flowing attacking move to touch down, but Bro hit back once again moments later when Huw James powered over for an unconverted try.

Another turnover by the exceptional Jones created the next try as he combined with Dan Lycette to score, with Harding also going over during a rampant spell for a precious bonus point.

With minutes left debutant back row Martin Williams smashed his way over for the visitors to ensure a nervy end to proceedings, with Huw Jones firing over the conversion to reduce the deficit to just six.

This joy proved to be short-lived as Harrison rounded off an outstanding afternoon with an easy try following an interception which Harding converted to seal a memorable triumph.