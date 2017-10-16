Bangor City assistant Taylor-Fletcher bemoans lack of professionalism in shock Cardiff Met defeat

BANGOR City assistant Gary Taylor-Fletcher could not hide his disappointment as his side collapsed to a 3-2 home reverse to Cardiff Met.

The Citizens let a two-goal lead slip before falling to a late defeat in what was a stunning fightback from the Students, and the result leaves Kevin Nicholson’s side in fourth spot and two points behind JD Welsh Premier League leaders The New Saints of Oswestry Town ahead of their trip to newly promoted Prestatyn Town on Friday (7.45pm).

Taylor-Fletcher, said: “It was a very disappointing result which is tough to take.

“The first half was very professional and disciplined which put us two up in 15 minutes but after that we were a totally different team.

“We all stopped doing the basics right, we didn’t clear the ball and took risks we didn’t need to. They are a young, organised fit team who will go for 90 minutes and we only played for 60 which wasn’t good enough.

“We just switched off, the professionalism and character to see out a game was disappointing, the last few games you can’t fault that but a lot of the squad must have thought job done and downed tools. You could sense they rose in confidence and fans got on our back which didn’t help and the players were nervous, and it gave them the momentum to go on and win the game.

“Prestatyn will be another tough, physical game and we have got a lot of lads carrying knocks and they have got to stand up and be counted.”

The home side raced to a healthy cushion when Damian Allen and Brayden Shaw netted either side of half-time, but a brace from the impressive Eliot Evans levelled matters and turn the game completely on its head.

There was still time for more drama which arrived on 85 minutes when Harry Owen pounced to send Christian Edwards’ side back down the A470 with all three points.