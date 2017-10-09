Lucas Oil Dargie Cup: Results from the first round

Whilst the Kon-X Anglesey League action took a break this weekend, some of the teams involved in the division kicked off the first round of the prestigious Lucas Oil Dargie Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Bodorgan fell to a 10-3 home loss to a determined Bryngwran Bulls side. Goals from Luke Allaway (2) and Mark Hughes were not enough to keep the home side in the game as the Bulls hit double figures. Jamie Ryan was the hat-trick hero on the day, finally ending his ‘two goal hoodoo’ for the club this season. Other scorers for the away side were Matty Roberts (2), Andrew Bailey, Iolo Jones, Barry Edwards, Tony Meyer and Nathan Evans.

Mynydd Tigers also hit double figures away to Llandegfan an impressive display throughout saw the Kon-X Anglesey League leaders win 10-0. Goals from Herbie Hofsteede (3), Connor Tillbury-Jones (2), Dafydd Williams (2), Adam Evans (2) and Thomas Eames did the damage, despite a “never say die” attitude being displayed by the Llandegfan players once again.

In the third and final fixture which took place on Saturday afternoon, Arriva Bangor picked up their first win since becoming a Saturday league team with a 2-0 victory at Pentraeth Reserves. In a tight affair between two evenly-matched sides, goals from Scott Hughes and debutant Kieran Munson were enough to give the away side a much-needed win to boost their conifdence and send them into the next round of the cup.

Valley Athletic’s match against Llangoed & District Reserves was postponed for the time being and due to the odd number of sides involved in the league and the cup system this season, Caergybi did not play this weekend, but will play in the next round.

Picture above belongs to Wynne Evans and shows Matty Roberts of Bryngwran Bulls (red) on the ball.