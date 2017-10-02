Ruthless Bangor pick up first win with Oxton rout

BANGOR City Men’s Hockey claimed their first win of the season with a 13-0 rout of visiting Oxton 4ths.

After a poor start to their North West Hockey Division Five campaign last weekend, this was a far better day in the office for the ruthless hosts.

Bangor took the lead after 10 minutes through Oli Fleming, before Gwion Jones and Graham Lorrimer quickly added further goals to set the tone for the afternoon.

City’s high pressing was causing havoc in the visiting backline, and it was a key factor in the home side going into half time 7-0 up, thanks to further strikes from Huw Edwards, Jack Brookes, Fleming and Lorrimer.

The second half began in the same vein, as goals from Tom Hughes, Matthew Rogers (2), Brookes (2) pilef further misery on the Wirral based team.

The young Oxton outfit never gave up and almost managed to pull one back in the closing stages, only to be denied by City’s ever-alert keeper Keith Proudlove.

The final word belonged to Bangor, as young defender Sion Jones drilled a neat finish into the bottom corner, and the Blues hit the road again next Saturday to take on Timperley 4ths.