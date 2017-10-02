Bangor bounce back to secure Abergele triumph

BANGOR bounced back from their Shotton Steel hammering to record an eye-catching 24-10 victory at Abergele.

The visitors were made to work hard by the WRU National League Division Two North rivals, but they managed to gain a hard-fought success thanks predominantly to tries from the gifted duo of Cameron Owen and flanker Tom Yardley.

Former Rydal Penrhos and RGC Academy star Nick Dundee also continued his exceptional start for his new club throughout, firing over four penalties to keep the scoreboard ticking over while also adding one conversion.

The Citizens survived a late onslaught to record the triumph, and they will look to replicate this win next Saturday when they welcome an inconsistent Rhyl side to Cae Milltir for a cup encounter (2.30pm).