JD Welsh Premier League game day six predictions

MATCHDAY six of the JD Welsh Premier League season, with the top four sides colliding in what should be another fantastic weekend of action.

Sport reporter Dean Jones marks your card with his predictions for each contest.

Barry Town United vs Carmarthen Town:

The Old Gold finally got off the mark last weekend in shocking fashion with a 4-0 triumph at Bala Town, and Mark Aizlewood’s side will be looking to make it two on the bounce at newly promoted United.

They will have their work cut out to do this as the South Walians have made an impressive start to their top-flight return, and they also come into the game on the back of three points having easily disposed of Chris Hughes’ Newtown in their last outing.

Prediction: Barry Town United 1-0 Carmarthen Town.

Cefn Druids vs Bala Town:

The Lakesiders will need to respond to their disappointing 4-0 loss to Carmarthen, and Colin Caton’s side will be demanding more from his talented squad when they make the trip to the Rock.

They can ill-afford to lose further ground at the summit but face a difficult proposition against The Ancients, who has accumulated five points from their opening five contests and showed some tremendous character to rescue a point against Prestatyn Town last time out.

Prediction: Cefn Druids 1-2 Bala Town.

New Saints vs Llandudno:

The tie of the weekend sees the defending champions host the current leaders, with Alan Morgan’s side holding the only unbeaten record left in the division and a three-point cushion at the summit.

This is without a doubt the toughest test they have faced this term so far, with the full-timers sitting in third spot having shown some cracks in their armour after dropping points against Bangor City and Cardiff Met.

If Tudno can pull off a positive result here then they can be considered as genuine title contenders, although that might be easier said than done away from home.

Prediction: New Saints 1-0 Llandudno.

Prestatyn Town vs Newtown:

The Seasiders have enjoyed a good start but they need to start turning their draws into wins if they are to avoid a relegation scrap later on in the season.

Neil Gibson’s men have a fantastic opportunity to get three points against the Robins at the Motion Finance Stadium, but former Town assistant Chris Hughes will be sure to want to get one over on his old club and go home with the victory.

Prediction: Prestatyn Town 2-1 Newtown.

Aberystwyth Town vs Bangor City:

Aber boss Nev Powell faces off against the club he had so much success with, and he will be hoping to cause a shock in the hope of finally kick-starting the season for the current basement dwellers.

The Citizens are made of stern stuff these days and had it not been for a floodlight failure they could very well have beaten another of their title challengers Connah’s Quay last weekend, having been a goal to the good before darkness descended.

If Kevin Nicholson’s side perform as they have been of late then this could be another long 90 minutes for Town.

Prediction: Aberystwyth Town 0-3 Bangor City.

Connah’s Quay vs Cardiff Met:

Two of the more ambitious sides in the top-flight square off as the Nomads host a Cardiff force that have already shown that their first season success was not just a one-off.

A creditable draw with New Saints was another confidence boost for the Students, and they face another hugely pivotal clash against Andy Morrison’s title hopefuls as they look to cement their claim for European football.

This is a game that is going to be decided by the slightest of margins, and the home side will be hoping this could play a significant factor in the overall outcome.

Prediction: Connah’s Quay 1-0 Cardiff Met.