Leadership of Caernarfon Town boss Iwan Williams bringing the best out of Jay Gibbs

TALENTED midfielder Jay Gibbs looks to have a promising future under the leadership of Caernarfon Town boss Iwan Williams.

The pair have developed a strong bond that is sure to see the Cofis well during the Huws Gray Alliance promotion tilt, and the club’s faith in the playmaker was further evident this week when Gibbs signed a contract at The Oval.

There is no doubt that there are few better operating at the position outside of the JD Welsh Premier League on their day, and since his return to the club last year Gibbs has been a key component in everything good on the pitch that has seen him further enhance his growing reputation in the game.

Williams has been a huge factor in this, with the manager keen to push the player to levels he has not been to before, and this is a challenge that both seem to have grasped with both hands.

While there are still some things to work on from Gibbs’ perspective, most notably his dissent as was highlighted by his boss last week, his natural talent and eye for goal have seen him emerge as a fan favourite with the passionate Caernarfon support and he has also become a huge presence within a dressing room littered with quality.

The former Tranmere Rovers youth product will not have it easy from his manager, who has been highly demanding on his squad as he looks to get them to the top flight, and Williams has already identified Gibbs as a player that he will be pushing hard to see that his potential is maximised.

Another huge plus for the young star is that he seems to finally have settled at The Oval after leaving the club for Holyhead Hotspur last season, and this stability and re-assurance are two factors to the player’s improved level of commitment in recent months.

If he continues to display the promise and level of performances we have seen in the early stages of the season, then the Cofis will not be far away from the title when the final places are decided, and in Williams he has a leader than he can go to for advice and guidance whenever he sees fit.

For Town, it has the potential to be a match made in heaven.