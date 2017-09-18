Talented playmaker Jay Gibbs signs contract at Caernarfon Town

MIDFIELDER Jay Gibbs has committed his future to Caernarfon Town after signing a contract with the club.

The gifted playmaker has evolved into a key component of Iwan Williams’ promotion chasing squad, and the former Tranmere Rovers youth product will now look to play a significant role in their quest for JD Welsh Premier League football once he returns from suspension.

Williams, said: “It’s great that Jay has this week agreed to show commitment and sign a contract with Caernarfon Town Football Club.

“For me Jay has been one of our consistent performers thus far this season and this is just reward for the performances he has given us.

“He loves playing for Caernarfon and the badge on his shirt and I’m sure, if I keep on him, he will grow even further.

“He was unfortunately sent off last week and is serving a ban but the passion he has is something I will not change. He knows he has a bit to go in terms of curbing his frustration but I know if I can keep on him we will get that out of him.

“He’s a winner though, and what an impact he’s had on games for us so far and long may that continue.”