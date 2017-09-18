Menai Bridge put up spirited SWALEC Bowl fight in Cobra defeat

MENAI Bridge bowed out of the SWALEC WRU Bowl after a 22-14 home loss to Cobra.

The opening exchanges of the match favoured Bridge in terms of possession, but the visiting defence suffocated the hosts and left them with little opportunities to pick up points.

They notched their first score of the afternoon with a penalty on 20 minutes, and this was followed by an unconverted try shortly before the break to give the visitors a ten-point cushion at the interval.

After the break saw the hosts get on the scoreboard when Dion McGrath charged down a kick to score under the posts, which he duly converted.

Bridge were enjoying their best period of the game and were rewarded when quick ball was created by number eight Sam Williams, who found Lewis Harrison in space for a run to the line. McGrath added the extras.

Despite a spirited effort from the home side the final quarter of the contest proved telling as the superior fitness of the Cobra players told with two tires in the closing stages to condemn Bridge to a narrow loss after a hard-fought contest throughout.