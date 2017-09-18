Gwynedd League: Nefyn United return to summit after Beaumaris Town rout

NEFYN United are top of the Gwynedd League on goal difference after a thumping 8-2 win at Beaumaris Town.

A hat-trick from Daniel Roberts did the majority of the damage, with Steve Jones (2), Tristan Parry, Iwan Jones and Carwyn Trenholme rounding off an excellent afternoon at the office.

Close behind in second spot are Bro Goronwy, who had efforts from Taylor Jones and Andy Williams to thank for a 2-1 victory at Bontnewydd, while improving Holyhead Town hammered Llanllyfni 6-0 away from home thanks in no small part to a hat-trick from Geordie Murphy.

A second half strike from Sion Parry gave Llanystumdwy a 1-0 triumph over Llangoed, and Craig Evans’ effort two minutes from time was enough to give Gwalchmai a 2-1 home win against Waunfawr.

Menai Bridge Tigers picked up their first three points of the campaign following a 3-1 success over Talysarn Celts, with Mitchell Jones, Tom Parry and Andy Clarke finding the net.