Bangor City and Caernarfon Town apply for new FAW Tier 1 licence

BANGOR City and Caernarfon Town are two of 20 clubs that have applied for the FAW Tier 1 Licence for season 2018/19.

The license replaces the previous FAW Domestic Licence and is a prerequisite for participation in the JD Welsh Premier League.

In addition to the current 12 top flight clubs, eight from Tier 2 have applied including five from the Huws Gray Alliance.

Every WPL club has also applied for the UEFA Licence, which is for clubs wishing to participate in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and the Europa League in the 2018/19 season.

Steven Jones, FAW club licensing manager, said: “I am happy with the response form the Tier 2 clubs as it is key to the success of the JD Welsh Premier League that a healthy number of Tier 2 clubs apply and attain the Tier 1 Licence because as well as increasing standards across the board, active promotion and relegation between Tiers 1 and 2 is crucial.

“I look forward to working with those Tier 2 clubs, as well as the JD Welsh Premier League clubs, again this season.”

All applicants are assessed on their infrastructure (stadium), sporting areas such as youth development, personnel, legal framework and financial management.

UEFA and Tier 1 Licence Applicants: Aberystwyth Town, Bala Town, Bangor City, Barry Town United, Cardiff Met University, Carmarthen Town, Cefn Druids, Connah’s Quay Nomads, Llandudno, Newtown, Prestatyn Town, New Saints.

Tier 1 Licence Applicants: Airbus Broughton, Caernarfon Town, Flint Town United, Porthmadog, Rhyl, Llanelli Town, Penybont.