North Wales Cricket League Premier Division end of season awards

IT has been another outstanding season in the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division, which saw Bangor crowned champions last weekend with their win over St Asaph.

There have been plenty of sensational individual and team efforts throughout the campaign, which has thrown up some surprises and future stars.

Sports reporter Dean Jones names his end of season award winners and team of the year below:

Overall Player of the Season: Francois Mostert (Bangor).

It has been another season of monumental achievement for Mostert, who has been the shining light in Bangor’s title success.

The all-rounder has been a class apart for the majority of the season with both bat and ball, and averaged an impressive 56 from his 18 innings’ at the crease.

He has also been in devastating form with the ball in his hand, average just eight runs for every wicket taken and season best figures of 5/7 in what has been another mesmerising campaign from the star.

Young Player of the Year: Will Ryan (St Asaph).

Not only has Ryan been a huge influential with the bat, but he has thrived in his role as captain and has the city side in with a shout of finishing second after emerging as the surprise package of the season.

His leadership skills and ability to analyse a game have been huge assets to the side, as has his overall average of 42 with a season best knock of 117.

A winter of further development will see Ryan shine even further next term, and big things will now be expected of a Saints’ side that is littered with quality young players.

Overseas Player of the Season: Jackson Braddock-Pajo (Denbigh).

The New Zealander made his presence felt from the outset for Stuart Griffiths’ men, and he has contributed significantly to the wealth of success that has come at Ystrad Road this season.

The classy batsman is currently the league’s top run scorer after accumulating 916 runs at an average of 45, which featured a superb knock of 114 which is his best of the campaign with one game remaining.

Hopefully it is not just a one season stay at the club as Braddock-Pajo has been a huge asset to the Premier Division.

Batsman of the Season: Wesley Sleep (Hawarden Park).

It has been another phenomenal season for the ultra-consistent Sleep, who has once again emerged as one of the standout performers operating within the division.

He has amassed no fewer than 780 runs at an average of 43, which also included a sublime unbeaten 168 against recently relegated Mochdre.

Although Park have underachieved this season the same cannot be said for the performances of Sleep, and he will be looking for the rest of the squad to regroup in the hope of making improvements over the winter.

Bowler of the Season: Zach Ringrose (Menai Bridge).

There is no doubt that Ringrose has been the best bowler operating within the division this season, and his efforts were almost enough to take the title race down to the final day.

The gifted seamer has been in ruthless form throughout and has claimed 53 wickets at an average of 14 with a season-best tally of 4/18 against basement dwellers Llanrwst.

His efforts were not enough to enable Bridge to get their hands on a trophy they initially lost to Llandudno last year, and it remains to be seen whether Ringrose will be back to spearhead their charge next summer.

Team of the Year:

Jackson Braddock-Pajo (Denbigh); Wesley Sleep (Hawarden Park); Martin Burger (Connah’s Quay); Francois Mostert (Bangor); Nathanael Scott (St Asaph); Danial Evans (Llandudno); Nadeem Rehman (Bangor); Harrison Jones (Denbigh); Ian Martin (Hawarden Park); Zach Ringrose (Menai Bridge); Gerallt Roberts (Menai Bridge).