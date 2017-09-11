Bethesda fight for survival goes to final day after Pwllheli loss

BETHESDA’s fight to retain their North Wales Cricket League Division One status will go to the final day after a seven-wicket reverse at Pwllheli.

A disastrous run of form has seen Pesda fall to third-from-bottom in the standings, and just five points separate themselves and Abergele ahead of their home clash with Conwy on Saturday.

Opener Michael Jennings produced a superb knock for the visitors on his way to 50, with Ioan Roberts (16), Andrew Day (15) and skipper Jonathan Williams (14) all failing to build on encouraging starts as the struggling side were skittled for 157 from 43 overs.

Despite losing Chris Moore (3) to a Gareth Jones strike early on, the home side reached their target with minimal fuss thanks in no small part to a sublime 109 from Jason Underwood off just 83 deliveries.

He was eventually despatched by Andrew Day, who also claimed the wicket of Morgan Murray-Williams (23) on his way to figures of 2-8, but his standout spell was not enough to prevent defeat as Pwll managed to reach their required total after 30 overs and at the expense of three wickets.

Relegation rivals Abergele saw their derby clash with Conwy fall victim of the weather, and the close out their campaign with a home clash against recently relegated Carmel and District.