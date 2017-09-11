Bangor crowned Premier Division champions after St Asaph success

BANGOR finally secured the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division title after a six-wicket home win over rivals St Asaph.

It has been a season to remember for the long-time leaders, who secured the crown after Menai Bridge suffered a shock reverse at Connah’s Quay.

The champions will now look to end their top flight campaign on a high when they travel to nearby rivals Bridge, who face a battle from Will Ryan’s men to secure the runners-up spot.

The visitors made a difficult start at the crease when Mathew Ryan was dismissed by overseas star Francois Mostert for nine, while Nadeem Rehman claimed the scalps of Will and Danny Ryan for 13 and two respectively.

Paul Fleming contributed 11 before he was skittled by Gareth Edwards, and the same bowler also sent David North back to the pavilion for six on his way to figures of 2-35.

The resistance came from the in-form Nathanael Scott, who produced a series of stunning strokes on his way to a knock of 52 as the away side made 120-8 from their allotted 25 overs.

Although the home side lost the influential trio of David Winter (17), skipper Robbie Marshall (5) and Mostert (2) early on, a sensational unbeaten innings of 72 from Rehman was enough to all-but confirm the long-time leaders’ victory and secure the title.

Matty Haswell (11) was the only other home batsman to make it into double figures as they reached their target with 14 balls to spare for the loss of four wickets, which came from Mathew Ryan, Mike Thompson, Danny Ryan and Fleming.

A number of Bangor players have contributed significantly to their success this term, with the likes of Rehman, Mostert, Edwards and Marshall all producing superb efforts consistently en route to their triumph.