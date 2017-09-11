Bangor City boss Nicholson urges side to re-focus ahead of crunch Connah's Quay clash

BANGOR City boss Kevin Nicholson has called for his side to re-focus following their narrow 1-0 win over JD Welsh Premier League basement dwellers Carmarthen Town.

The Citizens were made to work hard for their victory against a resolute Town outfit who are languishing at the foot of the table, and City have another chance to stamp their mark on the top flight campaign in their crunch home clash with title rivals Connah’s Quay on Friday (7.45pm).

Nicholson, said: “We had to fight hard for the victory and I am delighted that we have managed to get it.

“Although it is only early it keeps us in the leading pack at the top, and we want to keep making sure that this remains a difficult place to come for any team.

“I said to the lads before the game that we need to continue winning our home games and Carmarthen are a very difficult side to play against and are very hard to break down, so we just needed that little bit of quality from a set-piece to get us ahead and we got that thanks to a fantastic free-kick from Laurence (Wilson).

“Every game is important, this one was and next week will be too. We will enjoy this result and now we must focus on next weekend’s game against a very good Connah’s Quay side who will be another big test.”

After missing a host of chances throughout the contest, the hosts finally got their noses in-front against the Old Gold on 76 minutes courtesy of a sensational strike from Wilson, which turned out to be the deciding factor in difficult conditions.

Next up for City are Andy Morrison’s side, who currently sit in third position in the standings and come into the game on the back of an impressive 1-0 triumph at Bala Town thanks to a Mike Wilde effort just before the break.