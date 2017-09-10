RGC claim two in a row with hard fought Neath win

RGC continued their fine start to the Principality Premiership season with an impressive 31-18 victory at Neath.

The Gogs claimed their second win in succession following their opening day defeat, and Mark Jones’ side face another stern test of their credentials this Saturday when they host reigning champions Aberavon (2.30pm).

Edward Howley got the home side off to a good start thanks to an early penalty, but the Gogs hit back immediately when Tiaan Loots rounded off a fine team move to cross the white wash. Jacob Botica added the extras.

The All Black responded well to the setback and scored their first try of the afternoon when Mathew Davies crashed over following a period of pressure, and this success continued in the form of Keiron Williams, who conjured up a brilliant effort to touch down and extend the hosts’ advantage.

Jones’ men manager to weather the storm and hooker George Roberts marked his first start for the club with a well worked try just before the break, with Botica one again nailing the conversion attempt.

After the interval saw the visitors assert their dominance on proceedings, and after some heated exchanges in the opening stages they finally pulled clear thanks to a pair of well-worked tries from the forward duo of Henri Williams and Tim Grey.

New Zealander Botica rounded off the scoring for the Gogs with two successful conversions, with Harri Evans and Dion Jones also catching the eye in the triumph.

Captain Maredydd Francis, said: “At half-time we talked about the set piece and how we needed to improve, and to be fair we stamped our authority in the pack after the break.

“We have done a lot of work with Gaz Whittaker (strength and conditioner) and we can see the results in the latter stages of the game. We have another challenge next week against Aberavon, but we have some momentum with two wins now.”