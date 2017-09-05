Winter century inches Bangor closer to Premier Division crown

A CENTURY from David Winter inched Bangor closer to the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division crown with a 114-run victory at Hawarden Park.

The leaders currently enjoy a 14-point cushion ahead of their pivotal remaining fixtures, which begin this Saturday when they host surprise package St Asaph, who are not yet mathematically out of the championship picture.

An opening stand of 173 got the visitors off to a flyer, with Nadeem Rehman conjuring up a sensational series of shots before he was eventually trapped lbw by Tom Norris after contributing 83.

Winter fared even better at the other end until he was stumped off an Ian Martin strike on 123 from just 125 deliveries.

The impressive Norris then disposed of overseas sensation Francois Mostert and skipper Robbie Marshall for three and a duck to finish with figures of 3-62, but double-figure scores from Matty Haswell (17*) and Sion Evans (21*) enabled the away side to finish their allotted 50 overs on 264-5.

Visiting bowler Gareth Edwards started his spell superbly to get rid of Alistair Bowler (23), Tom Ducker (0) and Norris (5), while Campbell Marr was caught by Mostert from a Chris Dawson ball after making a promising 24.

Wicketkeeper Sleep proved to be a more formidable presence at the crease, but he was crucially trapped lbw by Edwards on 53 when a significantly larger score looked likely.

This proved to be the turning point of the contest, with Rehman and Tomos Davies helping themselves to a pair of wickets apiece for the combined loss of 63 runs as the home side were skittled for 150.

There was more success for the second unit, who clinched the Second League West Division with a 59-run triumph over neighbours Caernarfon.

An unbeaten 63 from Andy Williams enabled the hosts to set a target of 177-7 from their 40 overs, while Suhab Khan finished on 4-26 as the Cofis made 118 in reply.