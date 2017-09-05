Huws Gray Alliance game day five predictions

HUWS Gray Alliance sides across the region get back to action this weekend after the international break, with plenty of exciting matchups on offer.

While places will not be decided it is a chance for a number of clubs to stamp their authority on proceedings, and sports reporter Dean Jones marks your card with his predictions for each contest.

FC Queens Park vs Gresford Athletic:

As stated previously, home form will be key for FC Queens Park if they harbour any hopes of staying in the second tier.

They have made an encouraging start but come into the game on the back of a 4-1 home reverse to Flint Town United, but Gresford do not possess the same attacking threat as the Silkmen which will give the hosts plenty of cause for encouragement.

After emerging as the HGA’s surprise package last term, Athletic have made a disastrous start which has seen them fail to pick up a single point from their opening four games.

Perhaps the break will have given them a chance to regroup, but if Park match their performance against Airbus then they have a good chance of victory.

Prediction: FC Queens Park 2-1 Gresford Athletic.

Airbus Broughton vs Guilsfield:

Table topping Guilsfield will look to stake a further claim to the crown with a fifth win succession against the Wingmakers, who have begun to find their feet after a start full of inconsistencies.

They have invested heavily in the squad in the hopes of returning to the JD Welsh Premier League, but the Guils are extremely resolute and in Asa Hamilton they have a proven goalscorer that can win a game on his own at any given time.

A 5-2 success at promotion rivals Holywell Town will have them brimming with confidence, and their all-round quality might be enough to inflict a first defeat of the campaign on the visitors.

Prediction: Airbus Broughton 2-0 Guilsfield.

Caersws vs Porthmadog:

Things do not get any easier for the Bluebirds this weekend when Port come to town, and their cause has not been aided with the news that their talented midfielder Ross Stephens has left the club and re-joined Prestatyn Town.

A 3-1 win at Llandudno Junction was their first of the campaign and they currently sit in ninth spot, while Port have made an impressive start thanks in no small part of the impact new signing Joe Chaplin has made upfront.

This is another clash that will be decided by the finest of margins, and both sides may have to be content with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Caersws 1-1 Porthmadog.

Denbigh Town vs Llandudno Junction:

Despite losing 7-0 at Caernarfon Town in their last league outing, Eddie Maurice-Jones’ side produced a much better performance in their Nathaniel MG Cup clash at Bangor City, where they gave the WPL title hopefuls a major scare before eventually bowing out of the competition.

They have yet to put a consistent run of games together but they have the perfect platform on Saturday against the Railwaymen, who are having difficulty adjusting to the rigours of the HGA and currently sit at the basement.

Iain Bennett’s side have plenty of talent at their disposal, but they have to wait one more week before picking up a victory.

Prediction: Denbigh Town 3-0 Llandudno Junction.

Flint Town United vs Penrhyncoch:

Title chasers Flint will go joint-top if they win their game in hand, and they have made a hugely impressive start to their campaign.

A gritty Penrhyncoch side will prove to be a tough nut to crack, but here is so much talent littered within the Silkmen’s squad then it is very hard to look past them, especially at home where they are proven to be a formidable outfit.

Prediction: Flint Town United 3-0 Penrhyncoch.

Rhyl vs Caernarfon Town:

Two juggernauts collide at the Corbett Sports Stadium in a game that is expected to draw hundreds of fans from both sides.

The Lilywhites have made an unbeaten start but face their toughest test of the season to date in the form of the Cofis, who come into the game on the back of an eye-catching 1-0 win at WPL leaders Llandudno.

This is going to be an incredibly passionate affair with so much at stake early on in the season, and the finishing prowess of Iwan Williams’ men might be enough to give them a priceless away triumph.

Prediction: Rhyl 1-2 Caernarfon Town.

Ruthin Town vs Holywell Town:

With three defeats from their opening four games, things must improve quickly for Chris Williams’ side if they are to avoid another fight to avoid the drop.

They have plenty of experienced figures within the squad to aid them through their difficult one, but they face another stern proposition against the Wellmen, who will be looking to get back to winning ways following their disappointing loss to Airbus in their last league outing.

Johnny Haseldin’s side bounced back by ousting Prestatyn Town from the Nathaniel MG Cup, and anything close to that level of effort should see them come away with three points against a very resolute side that have been notoriously hard to break down.

Prediction: Ruthin Town 0-1 Holywell Town.