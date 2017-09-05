Holyhead open campaign with thumping Rhos win

HOLYHEAD began their WRU National League Division Three North campaign in fine style with a thumping 61-0 home rout over Rhos.

The Islanders produced a ruthless attacking display to completely control proceedings throughout, which gives them a great platform to build on for the remainder of the season.

The talented pair of Owain Thomas and Ben Jordan were the standout performers on the day, with the duo scoring a pair of tries each to put the home side in the ascendancy.

A rampant display also saw Curtis Lewis, Dyfed Evans and Aron Parry cross the white wash, with Tim Plevey completing the rout after another impressive team move.

Rhodri Parry fired over five conversions to add to their tally, while Thomas also contributed with the boot with three more extra point opportunities.

Things promise to be far tougher this Saturday when they travel to Machynlleth, who are one of the more fancied sides in the division after a number of eye-catching signings during the summer.