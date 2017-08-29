Gwynedd League round-up: Goals galore as 41 scored in six fixtures

HOLYHEAD Town produced another standout display to come away with a 5-2 win at Gwynedd League rivals Waunfawr.

Jordie Murphy found the net twice either side of half-time to maintain his fine run in-front of goal, with Mike Davies, and own goal and Tom Hadley completing the rout.

Llanystumdwy also recorded a notable success in their 7-3 victory at Beaumaris Town, with Sion Parry netting four times throughout the pulsating clash, and Gari Owen fired home a double for Bontnewydd in their 3-1 triumph at Gwalchmai.

Sion Morris and Cole Whittle scored a brace apiece in Llangoed’s 6-3 win at Llanllyfni, with the away side netting all their goals in the final 15 minutes after the home side took the lead through Jason Taylor and Iwan Evans.

Nefyn United had goals from Steve Jones and Danny Roberts to thank for their 2-0 success at Menai Bridge Tigers, and there was a resounding 8-1 rout for Bro Goronwy at Talysarn Celts with Andy Williams (3), Connor Jones (2), Dylan Jones, Liam Willingham and Taylor Jones finding the target.