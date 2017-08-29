Caernarfon Town secure stunning Nathaniel MG Cup success at Llandudno

CAERNARFON Town pulled off a stunning giant-killing with a 1-0 win over JD Welsh Premier League leaders Llandudno.

The eye-catching Nathaniel MG Cup result rounded off a fantastic few days for Iwan Williams’ side, who continue to be among the early Huws Gray Alliance pacesetters after a thumping 7-0 victory over Denbigh Town on Saturday.

A tense first period brought little in the way of chances, and it was the away side who drew first blood on 72 minutes when Danny Brookwell converted a rare chance following an extended period of possession.

Lee Thomas almost pulled Alan Morgan’s side level shortly after when his looping header narrowly dropped over the bar, and despite a nervy end to proceedings the away side remained resolute to hang on for a superb triumph against a side with a 100 per cent top flight record and who have yet to concede a goal in the league this term.

Williams’ side moved up to second in the Huws Gray Alliance standings with the demolition of a talented Denbigh side, with recent signing Gareth Evans opening the scoring following a period of pressure on 13 minutes.

Things got even better shortly after when Nathan Craig found the net, and the rampant Cofis added two more before the half-time interval courtesy of Evans and Brookwell.

After the interval saw the home side maintain their ruthless streak in-front of goal when Brookwell notched his second of the afternoon on 51 minutes, and this was followed a minute later with a collector’s item from defender Clive Williams.

The Canaries rounded off a fantastic day at the office on 79 minutes when talisman Darren Thomas was rewarded for an exceptional individual display with a seventh.

Another tough proposition awaits the promotion hopefuls when they next take the field on September 9 in their trip to title rivals Rhyl, who are currently unbeaten after four league games.