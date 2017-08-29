Bodedern move to Division Two summit after Ruthin triumph

IN-FORM Bodedern reached the North Wales Cricket League Division Two summit with a 42-run success over Ruthin.

The promotion hopefuls had a sublime knock from Gareth Thomas to thank for their victory, with the opening batsman producing a number of impressive strokes before he was caught off a Dafydd Roberts delivery on 81.

Other scores of note came from Ed Gatsby (31) and Carol Jones (28), while Matty Duckworth was the pick of the visiting bowlers with 4-43 as the home side set a target of 223 all out from 42 overs at the crease.

Despite a nervous end to proceedings the hosts managed to hold on for a vital victory, with Leighton Griffiths helping himself to a pair of wickets for the loss of 30 runs.

Rhodri Davies did his best to make things interesting with a promising 43, and although Roberts (29), Josh Duckworth (29) and Duncan Roberts (38*) threatened to post big scores it was all for nothing as the visitors ran out of time and finished on 181-5 from their 45 overs.

The result leaves Carwyn Thomas’ side in top spot and five points clear of Buckley having played a game more that their rivals, and they will next be in action on September 9 when they host Halkyn.