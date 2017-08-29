Bethesda slip closer to drop zone after Mold reverse

A DISAPPOINTING batting collapse condemned struggling Bethesda to a 120-run loss at North Wales Cricket League Division One rivals Mold.

The home side set a target of 2-7-8 from their 50 overs, with skipper John Crane falling just one short of his half century when he was trapped lbw by Richard Williams.

Another standout effort came from Rich Deniz, who proved to be a formidable presence at the crease to end unbeaten on 69, which included no fewer than ten boundaries.

Gareth Jones was the pick of the visiting bowlers after claiming four wickets for the loss of 47 runs, with Gareth and Richard Williams claiming a brace apiece for the combined cost of 66.

Things got off to a disastrous start for the away side as Jamie Ryle put the new ball to good use with the wickets of Dewi Roberts (4), Jez Shea (0), captain Nick Parry (10) and Mike Jennings (9), and the same bowler ousted Jonathan Williams (21) and Andrew Day (4) on his way to figures of 6-39 from 10.4 overs.

Kyle Van Der Kooij gave Pesda no respite at the other end with the scalps of Gareth Edwards (12), Jones (4), Richard Williams (9) and Sean Buchanan (5) to end a blistering six over spell on 4-22 as the relegation candidates were skittled for 87 in yet another defeat.

The free-falling side are now just seven points above the drop zone with three games remaining, and Parry’s men will look to halt their slide this Saturday when they host basement dwellers Carmel and District.