Bangor City legend Roy Matthews returns to club for Prestatyn Town clash

BANGOR City welcomed a club legend as a special guest for Friday night’s contest with Prestatyn Town.

Roy Matthews, who was a member of the Citizens’ Welsh Cup winning team of 1962 and scorer of the first goal as City famously beat AC Napoli 2-0 at Farrar Road in the European Cup Winners Cup which sparked a pitch invasion, received a special memento from manager Kevin Nicholson

The official matchday programme included a special feature on Matthews’ time with The Citizens written by Rob Sawyer, author of ‘The Prince of Centre-Halves’ the biography of Tommy “T.G.” Jones, the former Everton and Wales captain who managed City 55-years ago.

Matthews said: “Tommy’s pre-match tactical talk was basically to the effect that Napoli would want to stroke the ball around at their chosen tempo but that from the start we should not give them the chance to settle.

“We had to go at them from the off, move the ball around quickly, going forward with pace. So we went into the game with no fear as to the supposed quality of the Napoli players - this attitude prevailed in all the games we played against them.

“In the home leg we were lifted by the crowd and sense of occasion. When we went across to play in the return leg, up until the later stages it was 1-1. We noticed that seat cushions were being thrown by the fans and jeering was taking place.

“Then they scored two goals to draw level in the last 12 minutes. We didn’t think that Napoli were all that good and afterwards felt that we could, and maybe should, have won this tie and gone through to the next round. In the replay at Arsenal, we only got beaten 2-1 but the differential in class was becoming more obvious. It was all pretty special though.”