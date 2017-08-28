Bangor boxer Peter Salami produces devastating display to retain British crown

BANGOR boxer Peter Salami produced another devastating display in a successful defence of a semi-professional title.

The stylish fighter was in devastating form once again to secure a ferocious first round knockout over Liverpool’s Gary Smith to retain his British Boxing Union British super-middleweight crown.

Salami wasted no time in imposing himself on the bout with a vicious shot that rocked Smith within the first few seconds, which was shortly followed by an impressive combination that sent the Merseyside man to the canvas.

Things got even better soon after when Salami, who operates under the guidance of Sparrow Harrison, Owen Gallagher and Craig Winter at Denbigh Boxing Club, ended the fight soon after with a sensational uppercut that Smith was unable to recover from.

Winter, said: “Peter showed he was at different level to the game Gary Smith and despatched him with ease.

“We are now looking to take on the best in the country on the semi-professional circuit to prove Pete is the best, so watch this space.”

Salami’s quest to enhance his growing reputation further begins with the toughest test of his promising career to date when he steps into the ring with former professional standout Mark Franks at Winter’s next show at the Lyons Robin Hood Camp in Rhyl on Saturday, November 25.

His success was one of five triumphs for the Denbigh club on the night, with Mark Sweetman claiming the BBU Welsh super-middleweight crown after a points win over Callum Webber.

Others to notch a victory were Nathan Gallagher, Nick Price and Liam Vaughan.